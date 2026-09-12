Succession Amid Mourning: Tooro Kingdom Bids Farewell to King Oyo

Tooro Kingdom in Uganda is grieving the loss of King Oyo Nyimba, the world's youngest monarch when he ascended the throne in 1995 at age three. He passed away last month in the United States from cancer.

A succession dispute has emerged, with claims of an unknown son and the nomination of Oyo's cousin, Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, leading to government involvement to resolve the issue.

King Oyo was a remarkable figure, known for his advocacy against HIV and connections with Libya's Gaddafi. His successor will not only assume the throne but inherit a large estate and financial support from the Ugandan government.