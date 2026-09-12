Ukrainian Drone Strikes Stir Turmoil in Russia's Samara Region

Industrial facilities in Russia's Samara region were targeted by Ukrainian drones, resulting in damage to several residential buildings and one injury. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have downed 230 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions. A separate attack in Taganrog set four commercial properties on fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 12:45 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Stir Turmoil in Russia's Samara Region
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Industrial facilities in Russia's Samara region were attacked by Ukrainian drones, according to a report by Interfax citing regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev. In a night of intense operations, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its forces had successfully downed 230 Ukrainian drones across more than a dozen Russian regions, including Crimea and the Azov and Black seas.

The specifics of which facilities were targeted or the extent of damage were not disclosed by Fedorishchev. However, Ilya Sukhikh, mayor of the city of Togliatti in the Samara region, confirmed that several residential buildings suffered damage and one person was injured in the attacks.

In another incident, four commercial properties were reportedly set ablaze in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region. This event was verified by local mayor Svetlana Kambulova, according to updates from TASS.

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