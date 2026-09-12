Succession Drama Unfolds as Tooro Kingdom Bids Farewell to Its Young Monarch

As Uganda's Tooro Kingdom mourns the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, a heated succession battle has erupted. The monarch, crowned at age three, passed away last month in the United States, and now, questions loom over who will take the throne.

Thousands gathered in Fort Portal to honor the late king, whose reign was emblematic of the kingdom's cultural heritage. Amidst this outpouring of grief, a contested succession has divided the royal family. A royal committee has named Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the new king, but Oyo's family claims an unknown son holds rightful succession.

Ugandan authorities have intervened to ensure Kijanangoma's succession, fearing unrest could disrupt Saturday's burial ceremony, where a new king must perform a traditional ritual. The kingdom's future hangs in balance as a new era is poised to begin.