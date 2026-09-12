Saudi Arabia Pipeline Attack Sparks Energy Crisis Fears

Saudi Arabia has temporarily closed its crucial East-West pipeline following a severe drone strike amid the broader Middle East conflict, risking an increase in global oil prices. The attack allegedly originated in Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias are active, leading to the dismissal of a senior Iraqi military commander.

The 1,200-kilometer pipeline allows the bypassing of the heavily congested Strait of Hormuz and transported up to 5 million barrels daily recently, representing 5% of global supply. Uncertainties surrounding the attacker's identity persist, although attention is being drawn to Iran-aligned groups as the assault causes injuries and damages.

Meanwhile, in a chain of events adding complexity to Middle East geopolitics, Houthi rebels from Yemen have seized a strategic island in the Red Sea. As diplomatic channels seem ineffective, Saudi Arabia has sought U.S. military assistance to handle the crisis, impacting political dynamics ahead of impending U.S. elections.