Saudi Arabia Pipeline Attack Sparks Energy Crisis Fears
A drone attack has forced Saudi Arabia to shut its East-West pipeline, escalating the Middle East conflict and threatening to increase global oil prices. The attack, linked to Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Houthi rebels in Yemen, disrupts the strategic oil transport route and intensifies geopolitical tensions.
Saudi Arabia has temporarily closed its crucial East-West pipeline following a severe drone strike amid the broader Middle East conflict, risking an increase in global oil prices. The attack allegedly originated in Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias are active, leading to the dismissal of a senior Iraqi military commander.
The 1,200-kilometer pipeline allows the bypassing of the heavily congested Strait of Hormuz and transported up to 5 million barrels daily recently, representing 5% of global supply. Uncertainties surrounding the attacker's identity persist, although attention is being drawn to Iran-aligned groups as the assault causes injuries and damages.
Meanwhile, in a chain of events adding complexity to Middle East geopolitics, Houthi rebels from Yemen have seized a strategic island in the Red Sea. As diplomatic channels seem ineffective, Saudi Arabia has sought U.S. military assistance to handle the crisis, impacting political dynamics ahead of impending U.S. elections.
ALSO READ
-
Saudi Pipeline Attacked: Ripple Effects on Global Oil
-
Tensions Escalate: East-West Pipeline Attack and Its Global Implications
-
Escalating Tensions: Impact of Middle East Oil Pipeline Drone Attack
-
Tensions Rise as Iraq Closes Shalamcheh Border After Drone Strikes
-
Tensions Escalate: Houthis Target Strategic Perim Island