Enric Mas Poised for Historic Vuelta a Espana Triumph

Enric Mas is poised to clinch overall victory in the Vuelta a Espana after a remarkable display of strength and strategy during the penultimate stage. The 31-year-old Movistar rider managed to stay ahead of his main rivals, including Primoz Roglic, Felix Gall, and Richard Carapaz, as they tackled the grueling 186-km mountain stage. Mas remained unfazed, tackling over 5,000 meters of climbing with ease and maintaining his one minute 37-second lead over Roglic.

Spain celebrated another triumph with veteran rider Mikel Landa claiming victory in the stage. Landa's impressive ride to the summit of Collado del Alguacil marked his first win since 2021. Meanwhile, America's Sepp Kuss made noteworthy gains in the general classification, finishing eighth on the stage and moving up to fifth overall.

As Mas heads into the final ceremonial stage in Granada, he stands to become the first Spaniard to win the Vuelta since Alberto Contador in 2014. His calculated and robust performance has secured him a commanding 2:15 lead over Roglic. If all goes as planned, Mas will have successfully shed his label as one of Spain's best riders never to have won a Grand Tour.