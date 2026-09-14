Diverse Voices Shine at Toronto International Film Festival

At the Toronto International Film Festival, filmmaker Alex Gibney's documentary 'Musk' explores the powerful influence of billionaire Elon Musk, challenging audiences to rethink control in the digital age. Gibney's film, which expanded after Musk's controversial political endorsements, seeks to ignite discussions on societal power dynamics.

Cynthia Erivo, meanwhile, hopes to provoke conversation on sexual violence with 'Prima Facie,' adapted from Suzie Miller's play. Debuting at the festival, the film addresses the complexities of justice in the British legal system and the imperative for societal shifts.

In the music world, Celine Dion returned to the stage in Paris after battling a neurological disorder. Her performance marks a comeback celebrated by fans worldwide, while K-pop star Lisa's documentary 'Always Lalisa' stirred excitement among fans at the festival.