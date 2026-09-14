Market Turmoil: AI Stocks Plunge, Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tension

Asian markets took a hit on Monday as AI-linked stocks plummeted following warnings from tech leaders about the pace of AI development. Meanwhile, escalating tensions in the Middle East spurred a rise in oil prices, creating unease among investors.

Brent crude surged nearly 3% amid attacks on Saudi Arabian infrastructure and shipping disruptions in the Gulf. This unrest, combined with postponed diplomatic talks in Oman, suggests a prolonged period of elevated oil prices, potentially worsening global inflation.

As markets anticipate central bank decisions this week, there's a high likelihood of interest rate hikes from both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. Such moves could further challenge equities, though analysts at Goldman Sachs suggest corporate earnings might mitigate some market pressure.