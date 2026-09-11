India Triumphs Over Malaysia to Enter AHF Junior Asia Cup Final

The Indian junior men's hockey team secured a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Malaysia in the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 semi-final. Anmol Ekka's double strike and Vivek Lakra's exceptional goalkeeping were pivotal in India's win, advancing them to the final where they aim to defend their title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 18:25 IST
India Triumphs Over Malaysia to Enter AHF Junior Asia Cup Final
India and Malaysia teams' players during the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 semi-final (Photo: Asian Hockey Federation). Image Credit: ANI

In a commanding display of skill and determination, the Indian junior men's hockey team defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals on Friday. The victory places India just one win away from claiming their fourth consecutive and sixth overall title in the tournament.

Skipper Anmol Ekka played a crucial role, scoring twice from penalty corners to boost his tournament goal tally to 16. His performances so far have solidified his position at the top of the scoring charts. Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra's stellar saves, including a denied penalty stroke, were instrumental in maintaining India's control of the match.

The Indian squad started aggressively and kept Malaysia on the back foot for much of the game. Despite Malaysia's efforts to respond, Lakra's goalkeeping heroics and Ekka's decisive penalty corners ensured India emerged victorious. They'll face the winner of the Pakistan-South Korea match in the final.

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