India Triumphs Over Malaysia to Enter AHF Junior Asia Cup Final

In a commanding display of skill and determination, the Indian junior men's hockey team defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals on Friday. The victory places India just one win away from claiming their fourth consecutive and sixth overall title in the tournament.

Skipper Anmol Ekka played a crucial role, scoring twice from penalty corners to boost his tournament goal tally to 16. His performances so far have solidified his position at the top of the scoring charts. Goalkeeper Vivek Lakra's stellar saves, including a denied penalty stroke, were instrumental in maintaining India's control of the match.

The Indian squad started aggressively and kept Malaysia on the back foot for much of the game. Despite Malaysia's efforts to respond, Lakra's goalkeeping heroics and Ekka's decisive penalty corners ensured India emerged victorious. They'll face the winner of the Pakistan-South Korea match in the final.