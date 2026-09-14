UN Representative's Status Revoked by Myanmar Military Government

The military-backed government of Myanmar announced on Sunday that it has revoked the status of the nation's permanent representative to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, due to allegations of 'illegal activities'.

This decision comes amid increasing scrutiny of the government's handling of various diplomatic matters on the global stage. The revocation signifies potential diplomatic fallout, further isolating Myanmar in the international community.

Kyaw Moe Tun, known for his outspoken stance against the military regime, was a symbolic figure in Myanmar's recent political turmoil. His removal exposes the underlying tensions and struggles within Myanmar's current governance structure.