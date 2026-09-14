Sonu Sood Celebrates 27 Years of Bringing Ganesh Home with Compassionate Message

In a heartfelt celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Sonu Sood marks 27 years of inviting Lord Ganesha into his home, sharing a message of compassion and service. Highlighting the teachings of Lord Ganesha, Sood emphasizes the importance of removing obstacles from others’ lives, reflecting 26 years of personal tradition.

Speaking with ANI, Sonu narrated how his journey began with a simple wish upon arriving in Mumbai—to always have the ability to welcome Bappa home. He credits his life’s progress to the blessings of Lord Ganesha, attributing his accomplishments to divine intervention.

The actor, widely recognized for his philanthropy, stressed the significance of helping others, describing the act as a way to grow one’s own family. Sonu stated, "When you think about others and prayers are said for you in their homes, nothing is greater than that." He urged everyone to help regardless of status, as divine support will provide strength and connections.

On managing time for charitable work, Sonu said, "Time isn’t just available; you have to make time." He described people across India and neighboring countries as an extended family, advocating for standing by them in times of need. Sonu’s words serve as a reminder of the power of community and gratitude towards those who support one's journey.

Extending his Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, the actor expressed hope for a year filled with happiness and fulfillment, encouraging everyone to bring joy to others, as it will return manifold. "Heartfelt greetings—Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya!" Sonu added, wishing for joy and success for all.