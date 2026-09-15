In a pivotal decision for global humanitarian efforts, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Luke Lindberg to lead the World Food Programme. Lindberg, a nominee of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was chosen from a pool of dozens of candidates.

The WFP plays a crucial role in addressing hunger and promoting food security worldwide. Lindberg's appointment is expected to bring new leadership strategies and initiatives to the organization.

This decision underscores the importance of collaborative leadership in meeting global food security challenges, and Lindberg's leadership will be pivotal for the future direction of the World Food Programme.