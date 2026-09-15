Luke Lindberg Appointed to Lead World Food Programme

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has selected Luke Lindberg, a nominee of former President Donald Trump, to head the World Food Programme (WFP). The decision comes after reviewing numerous candidates for the position, marking a significant appointment in the international humanitarian sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:40 IST
Luke Lindberg Appointed to Lead World Food Programme

In a pivotal decision for global humanitarian efforts, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Luke Lindberg to lead the World Food Programme. Lindberg, a nominee of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was chosen from a pool of dozens of candidates.

The WFP plays a crucial role in addressing hunger and promoting food security worldwide. Lindberg's appointment is expected to bring new leadership strategies and initiatives to the organization.

This decision underscores the importance of collaborative leadership in meeting global food security challenges, and Lindberg's leadership will be pivotal for the future direction of the World Food Programme.

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