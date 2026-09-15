Steve Bannon Advocates Unity in AI Regulation

Steve Bannon, an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, urged American politicians to transcend partisanship to regulate AI companies. His remarks came during a Washington event focused on technology legislation, highlighting the growing concern and need for cohesive action in managing the burgeoning tech industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:19 IST
Steve Bannon Advocates Unity in AI Regulation

Steve Bannon, known for his close association with former U.S. President Donald Trump, called for American lawmakers to set aside political differences and impose regulations on artificial intelligence companies.

His statements were made at a Washington event dedicated to discussions on technology legislation, emphasizing the critical nature of regulatory oversight in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Bannon's comments highlight a growing consensus on the necessity for unified action to address the challenges posed by AI technology, which is increasingly influential in modern society.

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