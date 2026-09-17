Israel and Morocco: Strengthening Diplomatic Ties
Israel and Morocco are set to enhance diplomatic relations by opening embassies and appointing ambassadors in both nations. This move follows Morocco's 2020 decision to normalize ties with Israel, as part of the U.S.-brokered accords that included the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.
In a significant diplomatic stride, Israel and Morocco have announced plans to elevate their bilateral relations by establishing embassies and appointing ambassadors between the two countries.
This development was confirmed in a statement by Israel’s official Arabic government account on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in their diplomatic engagement.
The countries' efforts towards normalization are a continuation of Morocco's 2020 decision, under U.S. mediation, to join other Arab nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, in forging closer ties with Israel.
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