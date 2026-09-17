Israel and Morocco: Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

In a significant diplomatic stride, Israel and Morocco have announced plans to elevate their bilateral relations by establishing embassies and appointing ambassadors between the two countries.

This development was confirmed in a statement by Israel’s official Arabic government account on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in their diplomatic engagement.

The countries' efforts towards normalization are a continuation of Morocco's 2020 decision, under U.S. mediation, to join other Arab nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, in forging closer ties with Israel.