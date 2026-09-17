Uproar Over U.S. Bomb Sale to Israel

U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks opposes a $2.8 billion arms sale to Israel, fearing misuse of 2,000-pound bombs. Despite previous congressional sidestepping by President Trump, the potential impact in Gaza and Lebanon raises ethical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 01:07 IST
Uproar Over U.S. Bomb Sale to Israel
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U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks, a key Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed his disapproval of a proposed bomb sale to Israel on Wednesday.

The $2.8 billion munitions package, currently under consideration by Trump's administration, includes tens of thousands of 2,000-pound bombs.

Meeks' criticism focuses on the potential misuse of these bombs in densely populated areas like Gaza and Lebanon, despite Trump's previous tactics to bypass congressional oversight.

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