Uproar Over U.S. Bomb Sale to Israel

U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks, a key Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed his disapproval of a proposed bomb sale to Israel on Wednesday.

The $2.8 billion munitions package, currently under consideration by Trump's administration, includes tens of thousands of 2,000-pound bombs.

Meeks' criticism focuses on the potential misuse of these bombs in densely populated areas like Gaza and Lebanon, despite Trump's previous tactics to bypass congressional oversight.