Drama, Controversies, and Tributes: Highlights from the Entertainment World

The entertainment world is abuzz with new developments, from films to controversies. Palestinian director Hosam Abu Dan highlights the struggles of life in Gaza with his film 'Thirteen in Gaza,' screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. Meanwhile, the son of filmmaker Rob Reiner faces a murder trial without the threat of the death penalty, a decision influenced by his siblings' wishes.

Fashion designer Bob Mackie's death at 87 brought a flood of tributes from celebrities he dressed. Michael J. Fox was honored at the Emmy Awards for his efforts in Parkinson's advocacy. In another headline, Ed Sheeran clarifies the removal of Macklemore from his tour, amid backlash over the latter's pro-Palestinian remarks.

On a lighter note, 'Thelma & Louise' makes its stage debut in London, showing the tale's lasting impact. Meanwhile, the film and television industry celebrated at the Emmy Awards, with 'Widow's Bay' and 'The Pitt' as notable winners, as the entertainment sector continues to captivate audiences with drama both on and off-screen.