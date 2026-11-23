Turkish security and ​wildlife personnel were searching ​on Monday for ‌an animal ​believed to be a lion, roaming loose in woodland north of Istanbul, ‌the country's national parks authority said. Personnel at a police station in the Zekeriyakoy area, north of the European side of ‌Istanbul, reported seeing "an animal resembling a lion" on surveillance cameras ‌at around 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Sunday, the parks authority said in a statement posted on X.

Turkish television broadcast surveillance and ⁠thermal ​camera footage showing ⁠what appeared to be a large cat walking through undergrowth and teams ⁠searching through woodland in outer Istanbul's Sariyer district, which borders ​the Bosphorus strait and the Black Sea. "Teams equipped with thermal ⁠imaging cameras were dispatched to the area to allow more comprehensive ⁠searches, ​and residents living nearby were given the necessary warnings," the parks authority statement said.

"Following operations in the wooded ⁠area, the animal’s location was identified. Efforts to capture it are ⁠continuing, with ⁠a team that includes specialist veterinarians on site," it added.