Iran will use ​all its tools to confront ​the US naval blockade, ‌Iran's Foreign ​Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a weekly news conference on Monday.

The US blockade on Iran-related oil ‌exports was imposed on April 13, lifted in June after Washington reached a draft understanding with Tehran, then restored on July 14 after the agreement collapsed. "We will ‌definitely not tolerate it (the blockade) and we will use all our tools ‌to confront this US aggression," Baghaei said.

"The naval blockade... is considered a military aggression," he added. "Iran has the right to use any available tool to defend itself in this regard." TankerTrackers.com ⁠said last ​week that ⁠a tanker was loading Iranian crude oil in the Gulf via ship-to-ship transfer and could become ⁠the first vessel to successfully export the country's crude since the US reimposed the ​blockade in July.

Baghaei said on Monday that reports about Iranian ships loading ⁠oil are "speculations". Visible Iranian crude exports decreased to near zero in recent months due to the ⁠blockade. ​Iran says it controls passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will only reopen it when Washington meets its conditions including halting hostilities, ⁠lifting the blockade and waiving sanctions.

"If the other side (the US) fulfils the ⁠related conditions we will ⁠be able to execute our commitments in the shortest time possible", Baghaei said, referring to the reopening of ‌the Strait.