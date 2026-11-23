Filmmaker Robert Eggers is ready to step away from the horror genre after more than a decade of exploring witches, vampires and werewolves on screen. As per Deadline, the director has expressed his desire to move beyond what he calls “Robert Eggers’ House of Horror” and explore other genres with his next project.

“I’m eager not to continue purposely doing Robert Eggers’ House of Horror,” Eggers said during a recent Q&A, adding, “I don’t need to do the Mummy or The Opera. Not to say that I won’t, but I think I need a break.” Eggers' comments come amid recent discussions with Focus Features about an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s 'Romeo & Juliet'.

The filmmaker described the potential project as “a break” from the horror film he had been planning to make next. Explaining what prompted him to reconsider his immediate filmmaking plans, Eggers said he had initially started writing another horror film after Werwulf.

However, the material became increasingly dark, making him realise that he wanted to try something different. “I was doing something else,” noted Eggers, adding, “But what happened was, after Werwulf, I was writing another horror movie, and it got so dark again, and I was like, ‘I need a break. So, I’ll do something about two teenagers killing themselves,'” as cited by Deadline.

Since making his feature directorial debut with The Witch in 2015, Eggers has established himself as a prominent filmmaker in the horror genre. His filmography includes The Lighthouse (2019), Nosferatu (2024) and his latest film, Werwulf.

Werwulf, which premieres in theatres on December 25 from Focus Features, is set in 14th-century England. The film follows a man, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, whose family faces a threat from a ravenous beast haunting their town. The film also features Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson, among others. (ANI)