Denmark will ​propose a ban on ​mobile phones in ‌its primary ​and lower secondary school system as well as content filtering on ‌the schools' network starting from the new academic year in 2027, the Danish education ministry said on Monday.

Countries including ‌the Netherlands, South Korea and Italy have banned ‌smartphones in schools due to concerns over their impact on concentration and behaviour, while Poland and the Czech Republic in June ⁠proposed ​a similar ⁠ban.