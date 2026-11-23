China calls on Switzerland to help resolve EU trade rift, oppose 'Taiwan independence'
China hopes Switzerland will oppose "Taiwan independence" with concrete actions and "play a positive role in the smooth resolution of China-EU economic and trade differences," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Swiss counterpart on Monday. The two countries should also conduct dialogue and cooperation on artificial intelligence at bilateral and multilateral levels, Wang said, according to a summary of their meeting released by the Chinese foreign ministry.
The two also discussed Ukraine, the summary showed.