​China ​hopes ‌Switzerland will oppose "Taiwan independence" ​with concrete actions ‌and "play a positive role in the smooth resolution of China-EU ‌economic and trade differences," ‌Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Swiss counterpart ⁠on ​Monday. The ⁠two countries should also conduct ⁠dialogue and cooperation on artificial ​intelligence at bilateral and multilateral levels, ⁠Wang said, according to ⁠a ​summary of their meeting released by the ⁠Chinese foreign ministry.

The two ⁠also ⁠discussed Ukraine, the summary showed.