The Court of Arbitration for Sport will release on Tuesday ​its decision on Senegal's appeal against being stripped ​of this year's Africa Cup of Nations ‌title, ​the court said. Senegal are contesting the Confederation of African Football's decision to declare Morocco champions, despite Senegal beating the hosts 1-0 after extra time in January's ‌final in Rabat, and their arguments, plus those of Morocco and CAF, were heard by CAS in Lausanne in early October.

A CAS statement on Monday said “the parties have been notified that the CAS decision will be rendered Tuesday 24 ‌November 2026 in the course of the afternoon”. It did not give a time.

CAS initially promised a decision within ‌days of the hearing on October 8 but then decided to issue a complete ruling, including legal grounds, known as a CAS Award. That process requires several weeks. CAS Awards hold the same value as a national court judgement, enforceable in accordance with the New York ⁠Convention on ​the Recognition and Enforcement of ⁠Foreign Arbitral Awards. Awards may be enforced by sports federations or state courts, depending on the circumstances.

In the final, Senegal walked off ⁠the pitch for 14 minutes after a penalty was awarded against them late in regulation time, with several players returning to ​the dressing room in protest before they resumed play. Morocco missed the spot kick, sending the match into ⁠extra time, where Senegal scored the winner to secure victory.

However, they were stripped of the title two months later after CAF's Appeal Board ⁠ruled ​that Senegal had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch, overturning the result and awarding a 3-0 victory to Morocco. Senegal quickly followed with an appeal to sport's highest court, CAS, which was lodged on March ⁠25 but heard some six months later. The basis of their arguments is that the referee’s decision is final ⁠and he allowed the match ⁠to be completed.

The CAS panel is presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Hamburg-based attorney and ‌professor of law ‌at the University of Zurich Ulrich Haas. (Writing by Mark ​Gleeson; Editing by Toby Chopra)