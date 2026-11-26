The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop at Miami International Airport on Wednesday evening (local time) after a FedEx cargo aircraft overran the runway while landing. The incident disrupted flight operations amid the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel rush, with authorities responding to the scene and no injuries reported.

According to Fox News, the incident involved FedEx Flight 910, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo aircraft that had departed from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis. The aircraft ran off the runway after landing, with no injuries reported. The airport confirmed that the aircraft overran Runway 26R, prompting authorities to close multiple runways, with only Runway 9R remaining operational. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene following the incident.

Video footage from the scene showed the large FedEx cargo aircraft positioned near a fence running alongside a busy road. According to an advisory issued by the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Centre, the ground stop came into effect at 8:16 pm local time due to the disabled aircraft. The restrictions were initially scheduled to remain in place until 9:45 pm, with the agency indicating a medium probability of an extension.

The FAA advisory also reported average flight delays of 44 minutes at Miami International Airport, with maximum delays reaching 78 minutes on Wednesday evening. Fox News reported that the incident comes nearly three months after a Prime Air cargo aircraft overran Runway 30 at the same airport, killing five people.

In a separate development, air traffic controllers at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, had instructed pilots to "exercise extreme caution" following a reported Man-Portable Air-Defense System (MANPADS) alert during the final approach. Flights at LaGuardia subsequently resumed after an investigation found that a reported missile threat near Flushing Bay was not credible.

The latest aviation disruptions come amid renewed scrutiny of the US air traffic control system following a major FAA communications outage on November 19, which triggered a nationwide ground stop and thousands of flight cancellations. Earlier, US President Donald Trump defended the safety record of the country's aviation system following the outage and called for a comprehensive overhaul of its ageing air traffic control infrastructure.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the government should avoid piecemeal upgrades and instead award a single comprehensive contract to modernise the entire system, arguing that the overhaul would help establish a more advanced air traffic control network. (ANI)