'Supergirl' stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood get married

"Supergirl" co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood have tied the knot. The couple got married at an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday in Ojai, California.

"It was a beautiful setting for a wedding, very peaceful and quiet. The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended," a source told E! News. The couple said 'I do' six months after they announced their engagement on Instagram.

Benoist met Wood on the set of the CW series in which she plays the titular hero, and he joined the cast as her on-screen love interest Mon-El in 2016. She was previously married to "Glee" co-star Blake Jenner.

