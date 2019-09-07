NCIS Season 17 spoilers: Ziva to reunite her family, Weatherly’s returning revealed

The wait for NCIS Season 17 is almost over. Fans have been waiting since May and wondering whether Mark Harmon will be returning to the series. But seeing the trailer you must have got the message that the man of action cannot keep himself away from the police procedural drama series.

The trailer shows the returning of Ziva David in NCIS Season 17. The Chilean-American actress and singer Cote de Pablo returns as Ziva David. The viewers were given the information in Season 13 finale that Ziva was dead. Season 16 confirmed that the former NCIS Special agent is alive and doing well when she walked into Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) basement to warn him about a threat.

While Ziva is coming back in NCIS Season 17, what it means for her relationship with Tony and their daughter? There is a big chance that she will reunite with her family. Earlier we had seen Ziva left NCIS in Season 11 to get back to Israel. In Season 13, the viewers got to see Ziva spending night with Tony before saying goodbye and then she had conceived a daughter. Tony was unaware that he is the father of a little girl Tali until Ziva's supposed death. Later Tony came to know Ziva died in an explosion in Israel. Tony left NCIS to take care of Tali.

While fans are happy to see the returning of Ziva in the imminent season, they are wondering if Michael Weatherly is returning to the series to play the role of Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo aka Tony. His returning may not be possible due to his busy schedule. The 51-year-old actor is currently busy working on a new season titled Bull. Thus, coordinating schedules for the series seems to be quite tough for him. Maybe it is possible that the series creators are able to portray him for an episode or two. But his returning will create huge hits among fans.

Never miss the premiere of NCIS Season 17 on Tuesday, September 24 on CBS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to know more on the television series.