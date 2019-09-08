Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' Season 4

'The X-Files' star Gillian Anderson has been roped in to essay the role of young Margaret Thatcher in the drama series 'The Crown' for season four. The announcement was made on early Saturday on the official Twitter account of the show which is already in production.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of 'The Crown' and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman," Anderson said of her new role in a statement. "Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era," the statement read further.

Known as The Iron Lady, Thatcher was a British politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990, making her the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century and the first woman to hold that position. Best known for playing FBI agent in 'The X-Files', Anderson was most recently seen in 'American Gods'.

The Crown season 3 will premiere on November 17 on Netflix. (ANI)

Also Read: Gillian Anderson to play Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' season four "

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)