Danny Ramirez to star in 'Root Letter' movie

Actor Danny Ramirez is set to play the lead in the big screen adaptation of popular Japanese video game "Root Letter". The English-language film is in production in the US through Akatsuki Entertainment USA.

According to Variety, the movie also features Keana Marie and Lydia Hearst. Writer David Ebeltoft has penned the screenplay, which is being touted as a "gritty re-imagining of the game's core story of a protagonist in search of a former pen pal who disappears under strange circumstances".

The "Root Letter" game first came out in 2016 and is now available on all gaming platforms. It has sold more than 400,000 copies in Japan and overseas. The film, directed by Sonja O'Hara, is currently filming in Shreveport, Louisiana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)