Rishi Kapoor cheers for PM, Trump as 'Howdy Modi!' kicks off

As the much-anticipated 'Howdy Modi!' mega-event kicked off at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor cheered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The 67-year exuded excitement over the event where the two leaders will address the gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans and tweeted, "#howdymodi "Go Modi" - "Go Trump" - Houston, US. Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India."

Amid the euphoric atmosphere, the event commenced with a rendition of Gurbani - hymns of Sikh scriptures followed by a number of traditional Indian dances, including Bhangra and Dandiya. There are 27 groups performing in a seamless live and multimedia experience that will showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community.

The 90-minute music, dance, and multimedia show features close to 400 artists and community members from Texas and across the nation. Following the cultural performances, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will address the gala gathering.

The event has been envisioned on the theme of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Future' and would focus on strengthening Indo-US relationship. It highlights the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations. (ANI)

