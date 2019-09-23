Kit Harrington yet to watch 'GoT' finale season, addresses backlash

While Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow has been one of the most loved characters on the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones', he is yet to watch the finale season which aired in May this year. Harrington made his very first red carpet appearance in a classic outfit at the 2019 Emmy Awards, after seeking treatment at a wellness facility in Connecticut and opened up the finale season's controversy.

"I'll tell you something... What was it? Controversy. I still haven't seen the show," Fox News quoted Harington as confessing. "That's how I go about controversy. I haven't seen the final season," he added.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the show concluded earlier this year with the eighth and last season. While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans. Many disappointed fans even started a petition urging the makers to remake the last season of the series "with competent writers". The petition managed to garner more than 1 million signatures.

Expressing his thoughts over the row the show was caught in, the 32-year old said, "And controversy, I think for us -- we knew what we were doing was right story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years." After nabbing a historic 32 nominations at Emmys, the HBO show received two awards in the main categories: Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage, reported Variety.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

