Ben Barnes joins cast of Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone'

Actor Ben Barnes is set to join the cast Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' series based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Six of Crows duology'. The series follows a young soldier named Alina Starkov played by Jessie Mei Li, who discovers she has a power that can unite the world. Previously, Mei Li was cast in Edgar Wright's psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, which is scheduled to release in 2020, reported Deadline

The 'Westworld' star Ben Barnes will play General Kirigan the commander of a magical military elite in Bardugo's fantasy world. The cast also includes Sujaya Dasgupta, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, and Simon Sears.

The series will be directed by Lee Toland Krieger. According to Entertainment Weekly, no date have been finalised yet. (ANI)

