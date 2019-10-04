Tiffany Boone joins George Clooney's 'Good Morning, Midnight' adaptation

"The Chi" star Tiffany Boone has boarded the cast of George Clooney's "Good Morning, Midnight" adaptation from Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney is also directing the post-apocalyptic film, which is the big-screen adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton''s novel.

The plot follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth. Besides Clooney, the film will also feature Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, and newcomer Caoilinn Springall.

Mark L Smith has adapted the screenplay. Clooney is also attached to produce via his Smokehouse Pictures banner with Grant Heslov, alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

The currently untitled film is set to begin production later this month.

