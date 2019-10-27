Jeff Goldblum records a duet with Miley Cyrus

Actor Jeff Goldblum has revealed that he has recorded a duet with pop star Miley Cyrus for his upcoming album. The 67-year-old Hollywood star has collaborated with the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker for his new song, "The Thrill is Gone". The track will feature on his upcoming album, 'I Shouldn't Be Telling You This'.

"Hearing the one and only Miley Cyrus sing one of our arrangements is both surreal and mesmerizing. I can't stop listening. It's perfect," Goldblum said in a press release issued to metro.co.uk. Goldblum's debut album, 'The Capitol Studio Sessions', was a huge success, reaching number one on the US Billboard Jazz Album chart.

He also made an appearance with his band at Glastonbury earlier this year, where he played the "Jurassic Park" theme song.

