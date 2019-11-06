International Development News
A biography on legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar

Bollywood acting legend Sanjeev Kumar's official biography is in the works with Reeta Gupta attached to write with the actor's nephew Uday Jariwala. Kumar, whose real name was Haribhai Jariwala, is considered one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema with films such as "Dastak", "Koshish", "Aandhi", "Sholay", "Mausam" and "Angoor" among many other.

The actor excelled in playing older men characters but died at a relatively young age of 47 on November 6, 1985, due to his congenital heart condition. "My uncle's biography was long overdue. I was really happy when Reeta Gupta approached me with the same.

"The legend of Sanjeev Kumar deserves to be told, as he left us too early. The enduring charm to his 'common man' appeal remains. Producers continued to release films (a total of 10), up to 1993, eight years after his death. Even today, Indians across the globe see him as an iconic performer," Uday said in a statement on Wednesday, Kumar's 34th death anniversary. The book is expected to be ready by Kumar's 35th death anniversary in November 2020.

Gupta said Kumar's story deserves not only a book but also a movie/web-series. "He was the first among the outliers. There is a current generation of Bollywood actors, who look up to Sanjeev Kumar as an actor that challenged convention- and gave performers the courage to believe in their craft, and earn the respect of their peers," she added.

This is Reeta Gupta's third book. She has previously written "Rescript Your Life" "Interval", the authorized story of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, both Rupa imprints.

