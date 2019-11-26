International Development News
Development News Edition

2019 Intl Emmys: 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night' defeats 'The Remix' in Non-Scripted Entertainment category

'The Remix', India's entry to the 2019 International Emmy Awards in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, was defeated by UK's 'The Real Full Monty

  ANI
  • |
  New York
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 08:38 IST
'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night' (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

'The Remix', India's entry to the 2019 International Emmy Awards in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, was defeated by UK's 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night' on Monday (local time). The reality series, 'The Remix' had singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya as the judge and featured a number of musicians rejigging, reshuffling and remaking music from the popular Bollywood songs.

Meanwhile, 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night' was produced by Spun Gold TV. At the ceremony taking place at the Hilton New York Hotel, the Indian Netflix film 'Lust Stories' nominated in the TV Movie/mini-series lost to Australia's 'Safe Harbour'.

Moreover, the award for the best performance by an actor was won by Haluk Bilginer of Turkey's 'Sahsiyet (Persona)'. Meanwhile, Brazil's 'Hack in the City' bagged the trophy for the short-form series.

The star-studded event is being hosted by 'Daily Show' correspondent and 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor Ronny Chieng at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

