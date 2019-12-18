Left Menu
PM condoles Shreeram Lagoo's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Shreeram lagoo. Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti."

The veteran actor who was also an ENT surgeon passed away at the age of 92 in Pune on Tuesday. Lagoo had worked in Hindi and Marathi Cinema. He was also a director and has helmed over 20 Marathi plays.

Lagoo was born on November 16, 1927, in Satara, Bombay Presidency, British India. He was known for his roles in movies including Gharaonda (1977), Gandhi (1982) and Swayamvar (1980). He also played Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's father in the blockbuster movie Kishen Kanhaiya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

