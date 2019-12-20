'Rise of Skywalker' grabs $40 mln on opening night in US, Canada
The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" rang up $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night on Thursday, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co.
The total ranks as the fifth-highest domestic opening night of all time, Disney said.
