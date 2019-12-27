Canadian broadcaster cuts out Trump's' Home Alone 2' cameo, US Pres tweets cheeky response

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. came under fire for cutting out Donald Trump's cameo scene from its 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' broadcast that was aired multiple times this holiday season. The removal of the scene kicked off a storm among Twitter users who expressed both outrage and support for CBC's decision to do so. Many accused the broadcaster to be politically motivated and started the #DefundCBC hashtag campaign.

CBC later clarified that the edit was made back in 2014 when the company acquired the broadcasting rights for the movie, which much before Trump assumed office, reported USA Today. Chuck Thompson, head of CBC Public Affairs, told USA Today through email-

"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, 'Home Alone 2' was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president." Trump took the whole affair in a light-hearted manner after it came to his cognisance through a news article. He Retweeted a clip of the edited out scene and wrote "The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)". (ANI)

