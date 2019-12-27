Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast food chain for using late kungfu master's image
A firm run by the daughter of Bruce Lee has sued a Chinese fast food for using the late kungfu star's image in its logo without permission and is seeking over 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported. California-based Bruce Lee Enterprises, whose head is Shannon Lee, filed the case against the Real Kungfu chain in a Shanghai court on Wednesday, requesting that the food firm stop using the image and pay an additional 88,000 yuan to cover legal expenses. Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia'
Australian popstar Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and "call on your friends in Australia" in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day. Britain, which is responsible for the fourth largest number of tourists to Australia, has had a tumultuous political year with deep rancor over Brexit and its first December election in almost a century.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bruce Lee
- Britain
- Chinese
- Kylie Minogue
- Australia
- Shannon Lee
- Shanghai
- California
- Brexit
ALSO READ
Rugby-Australia confirm Wisemantel as Wallabies attack coach
UPDATE 2-Australia tells Facebook and Google to commit to competition rules, or else
UPDATE 1-Australia tells Facebook and Google to commit to competition rules, or else
Australia to develop code of conduct for likes of Facebook and Google
Australia probes theft of drinking water in drought-hit state