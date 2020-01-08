Left Menu
The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 has already brought many discoveries and fans are quite excited this time compared to Season 6 where we had experienced delay in diggings, workers' strikes etc. Before the commencement of Season 7's airing, it was severely told that the ongoing season would change the history. Let's hope for the best!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 titled 'Triptych' portrayed most of the run-time digging and examining slush and dirt, as it was revealed in the synopsis. The discovery of a little piece of iron amazed the team members and they tried to link it to the finding of Money Pit.

The important outcome from The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is that the team currently believes they are around 14 feet away from the Money Pit. The discovery of Shaft 2, the oldest searcher structure on the island, brought the revelation that the team is about 14 feet away from the Money Pit. This is how the episode ended with Rick Lagina saying he is 'gobsmacked' by their productive day.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 titled 'An Eye For an Eye' – New evidence suggests the swamp may be man-made on a scale the team never could have anticipated.

If we abide by the official synopsis of the imminent episode 9, the team members will again likely to get the evidence to establish the fact that the swamp is man-made. And from our understanding, this is not the first time this thing is going to happen.

The synopsis of episode 2 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 revealed that 'after years of speculation, new scientific evidence suggests the swamp is manmade.' That time also the team led by the Lagina brothers found that the swamp was man-made. Even Tony Sampson found a flat rock under the water, which was believed to be a man-made road made of stone.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 titled 'An Eye For an Eye' on January 14, 2020 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

