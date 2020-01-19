Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Kardashian shrugs off critics, reveals law school progress

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 07:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 07:37 IST
Kim Kardashian shrugs off critics, reveals law school progress
Image Credit: ANI

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West said on Saturday she had successfully completed her first year of law studies while preparing to release a documentary about her advocacy work for criminal justice reform.

"Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" will debut on the Oxygen cable network on April 5. The two-hour film will show West visiting prisons and working alongside legal experts on four cases of people they believe have been unfairly sentenced. West is best known for developing beauty and fashion products and chronicling her life with her sisters on TV's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." She became interested in criminal justice reform after helping to win the release two women from prison.

At a discussion about her new documentary, West was asked how she would respond to people who may think she had attached herself to the cause in order to burnish her well-known brand. "I'm very used to criticism, so nothing really fazes me," West said at the event organized by the Television Critics Association.

"I really genuinely just stay focused on the cases and the people," she added. "I'm not doing it for publicity. I really do care." West, 39, said she works daily on her law studies for a total of 20 hours per week and just completed her first year of a four-year apprenticeship program in California. She is aiming to take the bar exam in 2022.

Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent Los Angeles lawyer who was part of the legal team that represented football star O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial and acquittal for double murder. Vince DiPersio, an executive producer of "The Justice Project," said West was taking on a "fair amount of risk" by advocating for the release of prisoners.

"She is a nationally known figure and she has a big brand. God forbid someone gets out and does something terrible, but Kim is willing to take that risk," he said. In 2018, West successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of a 63-year-old Tennessee woman convicted of a first drug offense. In early 2019, she helped win clemency for another Tennessee woman who had been convicted as a teenager of murdering a man who paid to have sex with her.

Some of the people featured in the documentary were brought to West's attention by letters sent directly to her. She said she works on some of the cases herself and sends others to attorneys she believes can help. West said she hopes the documentary will convince viewers that there are people who deserve a second chance even if they were involved in a violent crime.

"You really have no idea what was on the other end and what led them to those decisions," West said. "I hope people can be more empathetic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Chileans march against police repression of social unrest

Santiago, Jan 19 AFP Hundreds of Chileans rallied on Saturday night to protest what they call police repression during three months of the worst social unrest since democracy replaced the countrys military dictatorship in 1990. More than 1,...

Manchester United will qualify for Champions League: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League this season. United have a really good football team, talented and experienced. There is a lot of good potential on the pitch, Goal.com quoted...

DeBoer suffers first loss as Knights fall to Canadiens in shootout

Montreals Tomas Tatar scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout as the Canadiens handed Vegas coach Peter DeBoer his first loss with his new team, beating the visiting Golden Knights 5-4 on Saturday night. Tatar and Ilya Kovalchuk potte...

Thousands join rally in Washington for women's rights, against Trump

Washington D. C. United States, Jan 19 SputnikANI Several thousand people gathered here on Saturday to join a rally for womens rights and protest against US President Donald Trumps policy. Light frost, snow and freezing rain did not startle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020