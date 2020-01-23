Left Menu
Bong Joon Ho to release 'Parasite' in the US in black-and-white

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 23-01-2020 15:21 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:21 IST
Director Bong Joon Ho is bringing "Parasite" back to the theatres in New York and Los Angeles but in black-and-white. The South Korean class satire, which has emerged as a sensation this award season, is up for six Oscars, including the best picture, director, original screenplay and international film.

A special presentation of the film will first debut at the International Film Festival Rotterdam at the end of January, followed by other screenings via its distributor Neon, reported Entertainment Weekly. "I'm extremely happy to present ‘Parasite’ in black and white and have it play on the big screen,” Bong said in a statement.

"It will be fascinating to see how the viewing experience changes when an identical film is presented in black and white. I watched the black-and-white version twice now, and at times the film felt more like a fable and gave me the strange sense that I was watching a story from old times. "The second time I watched it, the film felt more realistic and sharp as if I was being cut by a blade. It also further highlighted the actors’ performances and seemed to revolve more around the characters. I had many fleeting impressions of this new version, but I do not wish to define them before it is presented," he said.

