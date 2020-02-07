Left Menu
'Sex in the City' inspired her 'High Fidelity' looks, says Zoe Kravitz

Actor Zoe Kravitz, who is gearing up for her next original series -- High Fidelity -- on Friday said that her distinctive look for the series was highly influenced by the 'Sex in the City' show.

Actor Zoe Kravitz (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Zoe Kravitz, who is gearing up for her next original series -- High Fidelity -- on Friday said that her distinctive look for the series was highly influenced by the 'Sex in the City' show. The upcoming American comedy web series is a recreation of Zoe's mother, Lisa Bonet's, 2000 film of the same name. The 2000 released film also starred John Cusack as Rob Gordon.

The 31-year-old actor in the forthcoming show will see Kravitz as Rob Brooks, a female record store owner in the ever-changing gentrified neighbourhood of Crown Heights in Brooklyn, who uses the power of music to push her through various relationships she encounters in her life. Zoe during an interview opened up about how getting a chance to play the similar role of that of her mother and how the culmination of music and fashion helped Kravitz put her own stamp on the project, cited Fox News.

Diverting from her usual style of outfits, Kravitz is sported in a distinctive graphic T-shirt paying homage to the bands of the 1990s. When asked about the distinctive look for the character, Zoe explained: "No, I wasn't dressing like myself. But it was important for the look of the show, the look of Rob [Brooks] to be very specific."

'Sex in the City' was a huge influence for me and I think the way that Carrie [Bradshaw] dresses were always... just it was almost like another character in the show and it made it so fun to watch and to see what she was going to wear next," she further stated, cited Fox News. The 2000 released film 'High Fidelity' also starred John Cusack as Rob Gordon. (ANI)

