Pixar wins 10th animated feature Oscar with 'Toy Story 4'

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 07:10 IST
Image Credit: Facebook / Toy Story

"Toy Story 4" became the 10th Pixar Animation Studios project to take home the best animated feature trophy at the Academy Awards. Directed by debutant Josh Cooley, the film was up against award season favourite "Klaus" , "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World", "Missing Link" and "I Lost My Body" .

A direct sequel to 2010's "Toy Story 3", the film deals with themes such as staying relevant, finding one's place in the world and learning to adapt. In the movie, Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and their other toy friends find a new home with Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw) after Andy grows up.

When a new toy called Forky (Tony Hale) joins Woody and the gang, a road trip reveals how big the world can be for a toy and how difficult it is to stay relevant. The film also features Annie Potts as Bo Beep, Keegan-Michael Key as Ducky, Christina as Gabby, Jordan Peele as Bunny and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.

"Toy Story 4" started its winning spree with Critics' Choice Movie Award for best animated feature and also topped the animated feature category in the Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA). The best animated feature category was introduced by the Academy Awards in 2002 and in 18 years, Pixar has won 10 Oscars and earned 13 nominations.

The animation studios' golden run at the Oscars began in 2003 with "Finding Nemo" . Other Pixar projects to win the Academy Awards are -- "The Incredibles" (2004), "Ratatouille" (2007), "WALL-E" (2008), "Up" (2009), "Toy Story 3" (2010), "Brave" (2012), "Inside Out" (2015), and "Coco" (2017).

