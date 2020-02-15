Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe-born actor Rick Cosnett reveals he is gay

Rick Cosnett, Zimbabwe-born actor known for his roles in 'Vampire Diaries' and 'The Flash', recently came out of the closet and revealed that he is gay.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:15 IST
Zimbabwe-born actor Rick Cosnett reveals he is gay
Actor Rick Cosnett (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rick Cosnett, Zimbabwe-born actor known for his roles in 'Vampire Diaries' and 'The Flash', recently came out of the closet and revealed that he is gay. He declared the truth of his true sexual orientation in a one-minute long video on Instagram, reported New York Post.

In the video, the 36-year-old said: "Hi, everyone. Dramatic pause ... I'm gay." "I just wanted everyone to know because I've made a promise to myself to, uh, live my truth every day."

He further continued: "I just wanted everyone to know because I've made a promise to myself to, uh, live my truth every day and sometimes that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don't even know about from childhood, and from society, and from ... just life." "So, there you go. I'm sure most of you probably knew anyway. And, yeah, that's actually all I wanted to say," concluded Cosnett.

According to the New York Post, the clip received a flurry of appreciative comments by his followers, including his co-actors from 'The Flash' movie, such as Danielle Panabaker and Candice Patton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe

In a ghastly incident, four children were burnt alive when a private schools mini van carrying students caught fire in Punjabs Sangrur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road, they said, ad...

No meeting of scheduled with Home Minister on Sunday: MHA after Shaheen Bagh protesters said they would meet Amit Shah

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Saturday said that no meeting has been scheduled with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Sunday after the protestors at Shaheen Bagh claimed to be going to meet Shah to discuss issues related to the Citize...

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit,during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.He was welcomed at the interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020