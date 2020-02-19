Left Menu
Tik-Tok's Viral 'Skull breaking Challenge': Beware! Parents and Teachers

In today’s fast generation, the use of social media is rapidly increasing. Having easy access to the internet gives the global audience a free flow of information as well as entertainment. More than 5.45 billion active users are accessing the internet till January 2020 which is expected to be increased by 59 percent.

File photo

In a grim reminder of the fatal Blue Whale Game, a new dangerous game named as 'Skullbreaking (Skull Breaking) Challenge is being viral on social media. The game requires at least three people to play out of which the person standing in the middle becomes the most vulnerable because the two try to throw the middle one on the ground suddenly causing fracture/s (break) in her skull.

The game is viral on social media platform Tik-Tok which is popular for short videos. "The Skullbreaker Challenge" has got its name from the Spanish word "Rompcráneos" which means Skullbreaker. In the video, three people perform the challenge together with one standing in the middle and the other two at sides. The two people standing at sides count to three and they jump up. As they land, the third standing in the middle jumps. Instantly, the two standing at sides kick the feet of the third one away and that person crashes to the ground.

This dangerous prank is considered as dangerous as the famous Suicidal Blue Whale game as this can lead you to hospital and in an extreme case, it can cause brain hemorrhage ending up with death. The Skullbreaker challenge is considered to originate from South America where a video has been uploaded on youtube on the 4th of February in which three school students were attempting this challenge.

The video was titled Viral .!! "Reto de moda en las escuelas" in Spanish which means this is a viral challenge happening in school.

There is no credible data of death and injury till now but there are several posts floating on social media that give us proof of the upcoming consequences. An Arizona parent has shared a post on Facebook giving warning that her son has been injured and hospitalized with several injuries after his classmate pranked him.

On November 11, Brazilian teenager Emanuela Medeiros, 16, reportedly died after her friends killed her with the prank. But unfortunately, her death did not stop the Brazilian social media influencer Irmaos Fuinha to attempt this dangerous game.

Irmaos Fuinha which means Weasel Brothers, are two Brazilian social media influencers Robson Calabianqui and his brother, Alexandre who is considered responsible for the popularity of this deadly game. They have 2 million fans on youtube and 1 million fans on Instagram.

Nagpur police in India has used an image of cricketer Virat Kohli to spread awareness about the dangerous implications of the skull breaking challenge. Thailand's government seems to be first for taking action against the game. "The skull breaker game".Police Col. Kissana Phathanacharoen said "trying this game will be considered physical assault which can lead up to 2 years of prison and a fine of 40,000 baht and if the challenge will lead to death or disability the punishment can extend to 10 years of imprisonment.

Entertainment applications such as Tik-Tok, Like, Vigo Video, Dubsmash and more are paying a huge contribution to the worldwide data consumption. People are engaging in these types of apps as these apps give them exposure to showcase their talents and a feeling of fame. There are so many users who are earning a lavishing amount by making videos and also get a kick to start their carrier in the entertainment field.

