'Gossip Girl' reboot rounds cast

Actors Whitney Peak, Eli Brown and Emily Alyn Lind have boarded the cast of the "Gossip Girl" reboot set at HBO Max streaming service. Johnathan Fernandez and Broadway actor Jason Gotay are also part of the cast, reported Deadline.

While Peak is best known for supernatural horror series "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina", Brown's credits include mystery drama "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists". Lind starred in medical drama "Code Black" and Fernandez has featured on "Lethal Weapon", the crime action series.

Actor Kristen Bell, who served as narrator on the parent show, is set to return. Original creative team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are returning as executive producers.

Josh Safran, who penned and produced on the original series, is attached as showrunner and writer of the latest take. Like the original series, the 10-episode reboot is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar.

Set eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The new series will address the impact of social media on the city in the intervening years. "Gossip Girl", which aired on The CW from 2007-2012, went to become a pop culture phenomenon and a breakout project for Blake Lively and Penn Badgley..

