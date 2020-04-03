Justice League 2 not to be directed by Zack Snyder, Get our vital updates

Left Menu
Updated: 03-04-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 02:28 IST
According to J K Simmons in 2017, the script for Justice League 2 was underway and he confirmed to media that the sequel would indeed coming. Image Credit: Facebook / Justice League Movie

The severe success of Justice League in 2017 has undeniably opened the opportunity for Justice League 2 in future.

Just before the release of Justice League in November 2017, the commissioner Jim Gordon actor J K Simmons had revealed that the script was underway for Warner Bros.' Justice League 2.

According to J K Simmons in 2017, the script for Justice League 2 was underway and he confirmed to media that the sequel would indeed coming. "Well, Commissioner Gordon wears a trench coat in every scene, so I don't know that the 'pumped up' part is going to be all that evident, especially when you're standing next to Batman! But this is the first Justice League movie - we hope - of a few," the actor said.

"They're working on scripts for The Batman and for the next Justice League movie. It introduces my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon. I don't have a lot to do. I feel like I just dipped my toe in the water of who Commissioner Gordon will be." The Simmons was said to be reprising the role in both The Batman and the untitled Justice League 2.

Unfortunately, Zack Snyder, who had directed the first movie, had left the production following a family tragedy leaving Joss Whedon to get the movie through its ending. The sequel, Justice League 2 will see Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in prominent roles.

Justice League 2 is likely to release on April 8, 2021 in Russia. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

