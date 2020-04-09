Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE govt should ensure adequate food, medicines to Indians in Dubai: Vijayan urges PM

PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:28 IST
UAE govt should ensure adequate food, medicines to Indians in Dubai: Vijayan urges PM

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI): Expressing concern about the safety and well-being of Indians in Dubai following the outbreak of COVID-19, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to urge the UAE government to ensure adequate food, medicines and emergency service facilities. In the letter, Vijayan said out of the 2.8 million Indian migrants in UAE, nearly one million were from the southern state.

"It is learnt that the situation in Dubai is worsening. We are receiving number of complaints regarding inadequate isolation and quarantine facilities in the country and apprehensions are raised about the imminent community spread of the disease. "Most of the requests convey that preventive measures and quarantine methods being implemented in Dubai are neither effective nor adequate", the April 9 letter, a copy of which was released to the media, here said.

The majority of Keralites are blue collar workers and living in crowded facilities in Dubai and hence there was a "very high" possibility of the disease spreading, he said. Pointing out that the Kerala government was very much concerned about their safety and well-being, Vijayan urged Modi to urgently take up the matter with the UAE government.PTI LGK UD PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kumaraswamy hits out at BJP over distribution of COVID-19 relief

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed the BJP for its alleged pettiness at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the party was distributing relief materials with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,...

Priyanka hails microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km to help out COVID-19 testing in Lucknow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hailed a microbiologist who travelled 1,500 km from Hyderabad to Lucknow to help out in sample testing amid COVID-19 outbreak, saying there are lakhs of such soldiers in India who should be ...

Flipkart-Spencers to make hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, on Thursday announced a partnership with Spencers, a retail chain store, to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials here on a pilot basis. The partnership would leverage synergies bet...

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses, the latest in an expanding suite of programs meant to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020