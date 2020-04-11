Sonowal for maintaining strict vigil on Assam-Bangladesh border

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday directed officials to maintain a strict vigil on the Assam-Bangladesh border in Salmara- Mankachar district. He asked the deputy commissioner to have regular interactions with the Border Security Force so that none could move even to the "No Man's land" along the border for farm activities during the lockdown period.

While reviewing COVID-19 preparedness of the district, the chief minister also directed the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department to arrange adequate feeds for animals in the district. The chief minister also visited Goalpara district and held a review meeting with the administration to take stock of COVID-19 preparedness apart from visiting a quarantine centre set up at Goalpara College.

