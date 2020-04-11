Following are the top stories at 5 pm: DEL50 LD LOCKDOWN COVID-19 lockdown: Centre considering extending nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 after requests by CMs New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is likely to be extended beyond April 14 with the government spokesperson on Saturday saying the Centre is considering a request made by most state chief ministers in this regard during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. DEL3 VIRUS-CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 239; cases climb to 7,447 New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 239 and the number of cases to 7,447 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL55 LOCKDOWN-MHA-BENGAL MHA objects to 'violation' of lockdown in West Bengal, writes to chief secy, DGP New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has objected to what it called was a "gradual dilution" of lockdown in West Bengal and said shops of non-essential goods were allowed to open in the state and the police also gave permission to religious gatherings. DEL41 LOCKDOWN-PM-NARAYANASAMY Some CMs urged PM to stop governors, LGs from interfering in functioning of states: Puducherry CM New Delhi: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the chief ministers of some states urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop governors and lieutenant governors from interfering in the functioning of state governments.

DEL29 LOCKDOWN-PM-CHHATTISGARH Allow states to carry out economic activities within borders: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit states to carry out economic activities within their borders. DEL18 RJ-VIRUS-GIVE UP SOMETHIN Craving for chocolate? Maybe an ice-cream? Churu residents sacrifice habits with 'Give up Something' campaign Jaipur: In these tough times, please try to give up something. It could be your lunch, or the ice cream you crave for every evening, or that extra two minutes you spend in the shower.

DEL39 VIRUS-VARDHAN-INDIA Lockdown, social distancing most effective 'social vaccines' to fight COVID-19: Vardhan New Delhi: Given the size of India's population, coronavirus testing needs to be scaled up in a manner that can be sustained, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said, noting that the lockdown and social distancing are the most effective "social vaccines" available to fight the pandemic. DEL59 DL-VIRUS-DSCI Coronavirus: Services at Delhi State Cancer Institute suspended after 21 people test positive New Delhi: Services at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) here have been suspended till further notice in view of 21 people testing positive at the facility, officials said on Saturday.

DEL25 TRAI-STBS TRAI recommends making set top boxes interoperability mandatory New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Saturday recommended that all DTH and cable set-top-boxes (STBs) provided to the customers must support interoperability and urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to make it mandatory by introducing the requisite provisions. DEL15 VIRUS-GENEROUS INDIA Hope in coronavirus times: Help pours in for those hit by lockdown New Delhi: The devastating impact of coronavirus crisis was evident in the pictures – hordes of homeless migrant workers on long marches back to their villages; many urban slum dwellers, living on the edges of the society in normal times, left destitute, clamouring for food. But it has not been all gloom and doom. By Trisha Mukherjee CAL7 WB-VIRUS-LD HOTSPOTS Bengal to impose total lockdown in 10 COVID-19 hotspots: CS Kolkata: The West Bengal government will impose a 14-day 'total lockdown' in 10 hotspots from where several COVID-19 cases have been reported, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD2 VIRUS-SC-TESTING-PLEA Surgeon moves SC, seeks modification of order asking pvt. labs to conduct free COVID-19 tests New Delhi: An orthopedic surgeon moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking a modification of the courts April 8 order directing authorities to ensure COVID-19 tests in approved government and private laboratories be conducted free of cost LGD1 DL-COURT-DAVINDER Delhi court sends ex-JK cop Davinder Singh to one-month judicial custody New Delhi: A Delhi court has sent to one-month judicial custody Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year. FOREIGN FGN35 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-MEDICINE UK to receive first batch of 3 mn paracetamol packets from India by Sunday London: The UK will receive a first batch of 3 million paracetamol packets from India by Sunday as it expressed gratitude to the Indian government for approving this "important shipment" after New Delhi lifted its export ban amid the coronavirus pandemic. By Aditi Khanna FGN23 VIRUS-US-TOLL US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data Washington: The US has become the world's first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 500,000, the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. By Lalit K Jha.

