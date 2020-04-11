Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:11 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:25 p.m.

India's rapid response team has reached Kuwait as a follow up to the discussion between PM Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on dealing with coronavirus crisis, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says. 5:18 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi says the next 3-4 weeks are critical to determine impact of steps taken to curb the coronavirus spread. 5:09 p.m.

CMs sought financial package and extension in lockdown, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy after meeting with PM. 5:01 p.m.

Rajasthan records 117 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the state to 678. 4:48 p.m.

Services at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) are suspended till further notice in view of 21 people testing positive at the facility, officials say. 4:14 p.m.

Kathua panchayat skips a meal everyday to feed the hungry during lockdown. 4:05 p.m.

Srinagar-Leh highway reopens after four months. 3:43 p.m.

A 22-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Dhule district, according to the administration. Lockdown and social distancing are the most effective 'social vaccines' to fight COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

3:36 p.m. Switch to eyeglasses from contact lenses until coronavirus pandemic subsides, advises Ophthalmologist.

3:12 p.m. 'T COVID-19' App - a single source of information, to assist citizens and government departments in tackling the coronavirus pandemic situation, was launched by the Telangana government.

2:54 p.m. Delhi government shifts Najafgarh vegetable market to new site.

2:33 p.m. OFB starts manufacturing two-bed tents for screening, isolation, and quarantine.

2:24 p.m. Officials trying to take COVID-19 patient to hospital attacked in UP's Meerut.

2:13 p.m. Samples of 67 people in Muzaffarnagar sent for testing.

1:57 p.m. Woman police official attacked in Karachi for stopping gathering for Friday prayers.

1:52 p.m. US President Donald Trump wishes world 'Happy Good Friday', and faces criticism from Twitter users.

1:24 p.m. Seven new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 214 12:36 p.m.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which adjudicates service related matters of central government employees, is facing difficulties in holding hearings during the lockdown due to lack of infrastructure for video conferencing, according to an official communique. 12:33 p.m. Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, taking the overall tally in the state to 386.

12:25 p.m. The Union Territory of Puducherry reported its first COVID-19 death with a 71-year old man, hailing from Mahe, succumbing to the infection at a hospital in Kannur.

11:29 a.m. PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with CMs with lockdown extension as focus of discussion.

11:15 a.m. Restrictions imposed on movement of people as coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir.

11:08 a.m. More than 40 Indian-Americans and Indian nationals die of COVID-19 in US.

10:51 a.m. IIT-B researchers' 'smart stethoscope' can hear heart beats from a distance.

10:25 a.m. The Union Health Ministry asks all states to prohibit use and spitting of smokeless tobacco in public places to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

10:15 a.m. Odisha reports two fresh COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number to 50, official says.

9:58 a.m. A 71-year old man, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital, dies in Kannur, Kerala.

9:39 a.m. With three more persons, including a 75-year-old man, succumbing to COVID-19 in Indore, the death toll in the city has reached 30, officials say.

9:35 a.m. China reports 46 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, health officials say.

9:30 a.m. Eighteen more people found positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan as the number of cases rises to 579 in the state.

8:57 a.m. US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day, Johns Hopkins University data says.

8:50 a.m. Coronavirus-driven debt crisis threatens poor countries already at risk, says UN report.

4:23 a.m. When to open the country is the biggest decision he ever had to make, Trump says.

3:07 a.m. Indian American entrepreneur announces to produce 10K face masks daily.

2:57 a.m. Fearing that the Google-Apple team-up to develop an easy contact-tracing technology to curb coronavirus spread may impact citizens' various freedoms, US President Donald Trump says his administration will have to closely examine it.

1:31 a.m. WHO is China-centric and will 'make announcement' on funding it next week, says US President Donald Trump.

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

